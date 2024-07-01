Killer Mike Addresses Grammy Arrest On New Single “Humble Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2024 - 12:08 PM

Killer Mike’s career has only continued to gain momentum across a landmark decade of accolades and achievements but recently there has been a specific day on people’s minds when they think of the firebrand MC. On February 4 Mike won all three Grammy awards he was nominated for, including Rap Album of the Year, for his defining solo album, MICHAEL. Within an hour the artist was arrested while still at the awards show, generating a vortex of speculation about what had happened and how it affected Mike’s mindset. With today’s release of the new single, “Humble Me,” Mike has made it clear that he is ready to open up about that fateful day.

While talking about his latest tune, Mike says: “I was in the studio the very next day. I’m as inspired as ever and I’m just following the music at this point. All my heroes have been cuffed and mishandled in some way. I just thanked God in that moment of being Daniel in the lion’s den. I came out of the jailhouse in the pouring rain to my wife waiting for me, lit a joint, celebrated a bit and then woke up and got the news about my son’s kidney.”

Mike continues with referencing the news that arrived the next day that a kidney donor was found for his son Pony Boy. “I believe that humility and worship granted me God’s grace in the face of that test, and I believe my son receiving his kidney was a blessing from God.” said Mike.

The song arrives in conjunction with an artful and understated video in which Mike is stripped of his outward facing symbols of success piece by piece before being placed in handcuffs. In the closing shot, he and Pony Boy embrace each other after the tribulations they both faced. “The video and it’s love-filled, triumphant ending are a visual testament to that night and God’s glory in writing mine and Pony’s story.” said Mike.

