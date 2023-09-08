Killer Mike Announces Deluxe Version Of Michael, Shares New Single “Maynard Vignette” T.I., JID & Jacquees

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2023 - 6:18 PM

Photo Credit is Kalyn Oyer

Killer Mike has returned with a brand new single entitled “Maynard Vignette” featuring T.I., JID & Jacquees. The new song serves as one of the bonus tracks for the deluxe version of Killer Mike’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album Michael which arrived earlier this year. The deluxe edition is scheduled to arrive on September 15 and will include four new songs that did not make the original tracklist.

Speaking on the decision to release the expanded version of the album, Killer Mike explained, “MICHAEL was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it. These songs are some of my favorites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”

Killer Mike finished off his summer 2023 ‘High and Holy’ tour dates in early August. He previously released his singles “Scientists & Engineers,” “Don’t Let The Devil,” “Motherless” and “Talk’n That Shit.”

Michael Deluxe Track List

1. Down By Law (ft. CeeLo Green)

2. Shed Tears (ft. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)

3. RUN (ft. Young Thug)

4. N Rich (ft. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)

5. Talk’n That Shit!

6. Slummer (ft. Jagged Edge)

7. Scientists & Engineers (ft. Andre 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

8. Two Days (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

9. Spaceship Views (Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)

10. Exit 9 (ft. Blxst)

11. Something For Junkies (ft. Fabo)

12. Motherless (ft. Eryn Allen Kane)

13. Don’t Let The Devil (ft. EL-P & thankugoodsir)

14. High And Holy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

15. Yes

16. Maynard Vignette (ft. T.I., JID, & Jacquees)

17. Get Some Money

18. Act Up (ft. Young Nudy) *Digital only