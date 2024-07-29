Big Thief Play First Show With New Lineup Following Max Oleartchik’s Departure, Debut 10 New Songs During Project Pabst Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 2:20 PM

According to nme.com, On July 28 Big Thief debuted their new line up following the departure of bassist and founding member Max Oleartchik. Big Thief headlined Portland’s Project Pabst festival marking the group’s first show in over a year and the new line up consisted as a five piece, including a percussionist and a new bassist named Justin.

The band’s set featured 14 tracks, with 10 of them being brand new unreleased songs that made their live debuts last night. To help capture the magical performances, some audience members posted videos of Big Thief performing the new unreleased music on social media.

Earlier this month, the band announced that Oleartchik departed from the group and cited “interpersonal reasons” was the bassist’s decision to leave.”It’s a big change for us and the four of us ask for your trust, respect, and care as we grow into the next chapter of our lives. said Big Thief.