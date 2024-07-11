Big Thief Announce Departure Of Bassist Max Oleartchik

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2024 - 5:48 PM

According to brooklynnvegan.com, After almost a decade of performing together, Big Thief has announced they have parted ways with their original bassist Max Oleartchik. With the bassist leaving, Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek and James Krivchenia will continue to move forward without Oleartchik. In the following statement, the band says: “After many beautiful years together, Max is no longer in Big Thief. Our love for each other is infinite, and we are so grateful for all we have shared these many years together since the beginning of our journey as a band.”

Big Thief adds: “We wouldn’t be who we are without Max. This separation marks the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one for Big Thief. This change was made for interpersonal reasons with mutual respect in our hearts. It’s a big change for us and the four of us ask for your trust, respect, and care as we grow into the next chapter of our lives.”

Back in 2022, Big Thief announced and defended a decision to perform in Oleartchiks hometown of Tel Aviv, Israel but later cancelled the shows by saying: “Our intent in wanting to play the shows in Tel Aviv, where Max was born, raised, and currently lives, stemmed from a simple belief that music can heal. We now recognize that the shows we had booked do not honor that sentiment.”