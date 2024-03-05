Project Pabst Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Gossip, Violent Femmes, Big Thief & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Project Pabst, produced by Pabst Blue Ribbon, has unveil the music lineup for its highly anticipated return, taking place at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon for the first time in seven years on July 27 – 28. Project Pabst is a two day, two stage celebration of live music, beer and the local culture of the Pacific Northwest. Project Pabst’s lineup was curated to showcase iconic acts alongside modern favorites and rising stars. The festival brings out punk rock pioneer Billy Idol and hip hop trailblazer and party starter T-Pain, as well as indie and alternative stars Big Thief and Violent Femmes. Beloved Portland heroes, Gossip, make their long-awaited return and hip hop acts Denzel Curry and Kenny Mason will be performing as well.

The lineup’s curatorial depths run deeper with indie rock bands Manchester Orchestra and STRFKR, the sophisticated song writing of Soccer Mommy, garage-psych inspired Shannon & The Clams, punk rockers Jeff Rosenstock and Militarie Gun, neighboring Seattle rock band La Luz and many more.

Project Pabst has a legacy of bringing out incredible artists, with past performances from Tame Impala, Blondie, Nas, Iggy Pop, and more. The festival demonstrates Pabst Blue Ribbon’s continued dedication to championing music and art, and will showcase installations by visual artists, as well as unique vendors and local food options.

Tickets for Project Pabst will go on sale on March 8 at 10am PST at the link here. Project Pabst is a 21+ event and pre sale tickets start at $99, with general on sale tickets being $115.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat