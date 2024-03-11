Adrianne Lenker Addresses Big Thief’s Israel Show Controversy, Releases New Music Benefitting Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

According to stereogum.com, Adrianne Lenker’s new solo album Bright Future will be dropping next week and the artist has another new release out today, which is six song demos collection called i won’t let go of your hand. The collection is available now at Bandcamp and all the proceeds will go to Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. On Instagram, Lenker shared a statement about the Israel’s war campaign in Palestine, attached to an image reading “CEASEFIRE NOW.”

“Everything I think to say feels like it is less than a micro-fraction of the power that is needed to convey the message. I can’t express how sad and angry I am about this ongoing violence towards Palestinians. The killing must stop. The need for a ceasefire is beyond urgent. Permanent Ceasefire Now! Today I’m releasing a new collection of songs I cherish, which were recorded in the moments they were written. You can purchase this record on Bandcamp, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.”

Lenker’s ceasefire statement follows two years after Big Thief were embroiled in a controversy related to Israel. Back in 2022, the band scheduled two performances in Israel, where their bassist Max Oleartchik was born and currently lives. The announcement of the gigs inspired intense social media storm, which occasioned a statement from the band defending their decision to play in Tel Aviv. Ultimately, as backlash continued and the band canceled the concerts.