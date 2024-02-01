Norah Jones Teams Up With Remi Wolf For Cover Of Big Thief’s “Change”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 1st, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, in the past recent months Norah Jones has gotten a musical partnership with former American Idol contestant and current eclectic pop-soul artist Remi Wolf. Wolf was a guest on Jones’s Playing Along podcast this past summer and the two artists performed Jones’s song “Don’t Know Why” onstage together in this past September. For Jones’s new Spotify Single, the artist brought in Wolf to duet on “Change.”

The song is a tender opening track from 2022’s double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. The Spotify Single also features Jones singing her own recent release “Can You Believe.” As for “Change,” the song is beautiful because the instrumentation brings a romantic and bittersweet sound while both vocalists serenades the ears with stunning harmony and melody.

To help spread the word about her latest song, Jones went on social media to post a clip from a live Q&A with Wolf. The captions on the post says: “How was it for you?…” Norah Jones + @remiwolf covering ‘Change.’