Big Thief’s Buck Meek Shares Two New Singles “Cuero Dudes” & “Beauty Opens Doors”

According to a press release, Big Thief’s Buck Meek released two new singles, “Cuero Dudes,” and “Beauty Opens Doors,” that capture “a genuine warmth” through Meeks “ signature soft, lilting harmonies.”



“Cuero Dudes” instrumentation starts with a bright acoustic guitar and then Meek’s vocals. The pairing at the beginning blends perfectly together, and with Meek’s folk-like approach to his lyrics and delivery, you can almost feel the sun on your face as you sit in the sand. The addition of percussion and electric guitar was smartly calculated to add emphasis to the lyrics in the verses and the choruses. The lyrics of the song add a layer of kid-like nostalgia, especially in the chorus when Meek sings, “There’s too many stories to tell.”



The song feels like a journal, with the lyrics containing amazing imagery with lines like, “Down the trail of roses/ she was bleeding all over as they snuck around the back.” The lyrics evoke a level of curiosity that makes you want to press replay. The tempo of the song is just fast enough for anybody to feel the lightness that the song provides but slow enough for the lyrics to be appreciated.

“Beauty Opens Doors” defines the shift from day to night and it starts as soon as you hit play. The percussion switches from a steady hit to the sounds of slaps and the guitar has become somber. The chimes add to the eeriness of the single’s musical terrain, and at the 00:18 second mark, we finally hear the voice of Meek. Meek’s lyrics in this single are a recognition of what beauty is and what it can do. The styling of his voice and the airy delivery adds to the musical layers perfectly.

