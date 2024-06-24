Jenny Lewis Invites GWAR’s Sawborg Destructo Onstage For Performance Of “Acid Tongue” In Virginia

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 1:09 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Jenny Lewis is currently on her Joy’All Ball Tour, which stopped in Richmond on June 23 at The Broadberry. The artist has been ending her shows with “Acid Tongue,” which isthe title track to her 2008 debut solo album and on Sunday’s show, Lewis brought out a celebrity to help the performance. The artist told the crowd: “Please welcome to the stage Sawborg Destructo.

Lewis brought out the Gwar member, who joined the set by providing the backing chorus. When Lewis sang “So I found myself a sweetheart with the softest of hands,” Sawborg raised up his chainsaw arm to cheer with the audience. Lewis will wrap up her Joy’All Ball Tour this week with shows in Saxapahaw, Asheville, and Charleston. The artist will also be out with The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie later this summer.

