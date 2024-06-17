GWAR Announce Fall 2024 ‘The Stoned Age’ U.S. Tour Dates

Shock rock band GWAR will embark on The Stoned Age Tour this fall in support of their most recent album. The New Dark Ages. The aliens will start wreaking havoc on October 17 in Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues and then wrap up the tour on November 20 in Nashville, TN at the Brooklyn Bowl. The tour features support from Black Metal royalty Dark Funeral and hardcore noise machine Squid Pisser along with Cancer Bats picking up select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre sales begin tomorrow Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting gwar.net.
While talking about the upcoming tour, vocalist Blóthar the Berserker says:”Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser takes all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?”
The Stoned Age Tour Dates
10/17 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
10/18 – Tempe/Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater
10/19 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
10/20 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
10/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
10/23 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
10/24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
10/27 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/29 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/1 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
11/2 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
11/3 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
11/5 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
11/6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall*
11/9 – Richmond, VA – The National*
11/10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz*
11/11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel*
11/13 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
11/15 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory
11/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
11/17 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford