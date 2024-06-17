GWAR Announce Fall 2024 ‘The Stoned Age’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2024 - 6:50 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Shock rock band GWAR will embark on The Stoned Age Tour this fall in support of their most recent album. The New Dark Ages. The aliens will start wreaking havoc on October 17 in Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues and then wrap up the tour on November 20 in Nashville, TN at the Brooklyn Bowl. The tour features support from Black Metal royalty Dark Funeral and hardcore noise machine Squid Pisser along with Cancer Bats picking up select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre sales begin tomorrow Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting gwar.net.

While talking about the upcoming tour, vocalist Blóthar the Berserker says:”Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser takes all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?”

The Stoned Age Tour Dates

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

10/18 – Tempe/Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

10/19 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/20 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

10/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

10/23 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

10/24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10/27 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/29 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/1 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

11/2 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/3 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

11/5 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11/6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall*

11/9 – Richmond, VA – The National*

11/10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz*

11/11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel*

11/13 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

11/15 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

11/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

11/17 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

