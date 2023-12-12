Jenny Lewis Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Having just completed a triumphant run of shows along the west coast in support of her new album Joy’All, artist Jenny Lewis has confirmed she will be extending the Joy’All Ball Tour into the new year with the announcement of brand new dates for next year. The next leg of the Joy’All Ball Tour will commence in San Diego before winding its way across the U.S. with stops in Tempe, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Omaha, St, Paul, Davenport, St. Louis, Atlanta and Nashville.

Special guest Hayden Pedigo will be joining Lewis as support for each show, with Logan Ledger as additional support for the Nashville date at Ryman Auditorium. General on sale begins Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available at www.jennylewis.com.

After releasing Joy’all in June, Lewis brought The Postal Service for a stint ahead of her first round of Joy’All Ball Tour in November and December. Joy’All was Lewis’s first in more than four years since following 2019’s album On the Line.

Joy’All Ball Tour Dates

2/27 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

2/28 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

3/1 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

3/2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

3/3 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

3/5 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

3/6 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

3/8 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

3/9 – Davenport, IA – The Capitol Theatre

3/10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

3/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

3/13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium