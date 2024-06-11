Jinjer Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2024 - 3:27 PM

Hot on the heels of the recent release of their first official live DVD, Live in Los Angeles, Ukraine’s very own modern metal phenomenon Jinjer just announced what is poised to be one of heavy metal’s most in demand tours of the year. The progressive metal band have once again set their sights on North America for a massive headline tour, featuring support from Japanese metalcore unit Hanabie. and progressive metalcore mainstays Born Of Osiris.

Kicking off on September 20 in Sayreville, NJ, the tour will visit many major cities in the USA and Canada before coming to an end in Sacramento, CA on October 13 at Aftershock Festival. In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see Jinjer performing at major festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life and Mayhem Festival. For tickets and more information, visit JINJER-METAL.COM.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Jinjer says:”It’s finally time for some huge announcements: We’re stoked to report that this September, JINJER will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris! Most importantly we’ll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album – just cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we’re looking forward to this so much!”

Jinjer Tour Dates

9/20 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

9/21- Brooklyn, NY – Metal Injection Fest

9/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

9/26 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

9/27 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

9/29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/1 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/2 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

10/3 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues

10/4 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

10/6 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

10/7 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

10/9 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

10/12 – San Bernardino, CA – Mayhem Festival

10/13 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival