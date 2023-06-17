Jinjer Announce Upcoming Fall 2023 U.S Tour Dates

Home News Diana Bello June 17th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

An announcement from the Ukranian Metal band, Jinjer has announced their 2023 North American tour that has distributed 14 headlining dates of it. The North American Tour is said to start as according to consequence heavy on September 7th in Huntsville, Alabama. In the 14 cities they will be heading to it includes eight dates in Canada in which they will start wrapping up the tour by September 25th in Vancouver. As for the sale of tickets has already begun this week, with the presale of tickets on Ticketmaster that launched this past June 14th at 10 AM. As for the general ticket sales began yesterday, and as of right now there are still available tickets. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster or StubHub if one wishes to go to watch their performance.

The Ukrainian Metal Band, Jinjer is a band that has remained active but this would be due to being granted permission to head out of Ukraine by the nation’s Ministry of Culture a year ago. Even though due to the issues the band has been active and released music such as their album Wallflowers, maintained its popularity even during the midst of things.

Jinjer’s 2023 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

09/08 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

09/11 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts

09/13 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

09/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

09/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

09/20 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

09/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

09/23 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory