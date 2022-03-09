Louder Than Life Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS And More

Home News Roy Lott March 9th, 2022 - 8:36 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Kentucky’s annual Louder than Life Festival has announced its 2022 lineup. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot and KISS are set to headline the four-day festival, set to take place September 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center. Other acts include Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless and many more. Passes are on sale now and fans can put $10 down now through March 31.

Clown (M. Shawn Crahan) from Slipknot says in a press release, “This is how you do festivals right. Four days of incredible music with so many talented artists. Slipknot is excited to share the stage with Nine Inch Nails, KISS and so many more. Stay safe, and we’ll see you in Louisville.”

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe adds, “We look forward to returning to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2022 and this time to share the stage with KISS, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and of course our Richmond, VA buddies in GWAR.”

The festival will see one of the first performances with the original lineup of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their much-anticipated album Unlimited Love is set to release on April 1. It includes previously released singles “ Black Summer ” and “ Poster Child .” They are also set to hit the road on their summer stadium world tour alongside a killer list of acts including HAIM, Thundercat, Beck, A$AP Rocky and St. Vincent in select cities. It will kick off on June 4 in Spain with A$AP Rocky and Thundercat.