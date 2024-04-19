WEBCAST: Watch Weekend Two Of Coachella 2024 Livestream

Home News Skyy Rincon April 19th, 2024 - 12:49 PM

Coachella weekend two has officially kicked off with their ever-popular livestream of the momentous festival returning to YouTube all weekend at 4pm PST. Organizers have since announced that Kid Cudi will be replacing Vampire Weekend during the second installment of this year’s event.

The livestreams are still separated by stages, accounting for Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Yuma. Performances on the latter stage were not broadcast last weekend. This time around Sonora and Quasar stages do not appear to have livestreams up and running.

Last weekend’s performances were marked by special guests during various sets including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, Robin S, Paris Hilton and more. Many are speculating that Taylor Swift will make an appearance onstage at the festival during either Lana Del Rey or Bleachers’ sets. Swift just released her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:45pm – Young Miko

6:00pm – Sabrina Carpenter

7:35pm – Lil Uzi Vert

9:05pm – Peso Pluma

11:20pm – Lana Del Rey

Saturday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:45pm – Santa Fe Klan

6:05pm – Sublime

7:40pm – Blur

9:25pm – No Doubt

11:40pm – Tyler, the Creator

Sunday, April 21:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:05pm – YG Marley

5:25pm – Carin León

6:50pm – Bebe Rexha

7:35pm – Ludmilla

8:15pm – J Balvin

10:25pm – Doja Cat

Outdoor Theatre Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

5:25pm – L’Impératrice

6:45pm – Deftones

8:10pm – Everything Always

10:15pm – Justice

11:30pm – RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ SET)

Saturday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

6:10pm – Blxst

7:25pm – Jon Batiste

8:40pm – JUNGLE

10:40pm – Gesaffelstein

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 21:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

5:05pm – Reneé Rapp

6:25pm – The Rose

7:50pm – Khruangbin

9:30pm – Jhené Aiko

10:30pm – Diplo x Mau P

Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Cloonee

5:20pm – Ken Carson

6:30pm – Skepta

7:45pm – Bizarrap

9:15pm – Peggy Gou

10:45pm – ATEEZ

12:00am – Steve Angello

Saturday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:30pm – Destroy Lonely

5:40pm – Purple Disco Machine

7:10pm – Grimes

8:30pm – Ice Spice

9:30pm – ISOKNOCK

10:50pm – LE SSERAFIM

11:55pm – Dom Dolla

Sunday, April 21:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – SPINALL

5:10pm – Kid Cudi

5:55pm – Tita Lau

6:20pm – NAV

7:45pm – Anyma

9:15pm – DJ Snake

10:55pm – John Summit

Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Mall Grab

4:30pm – The Japanese House

5:40pm – Faye Webster

6:55pm – Tinashe

8:20pm – Yoasobi

9:50pm – Hatsune Miku

11:15pm – Anti Up

Saturday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:10pm – RAYE

5:25pm – Kevin Abstract

6:10pm – Kenya Grace

6:50pm – Bleachers

8:05pm – Charlotte de Witte

9:50pm – Coi Leray

10:45pm – The Drums

Sunday, April 21:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:20pm – Taking Back Sunday

5:30pm – Skream

6:30pm – FLO

6:55pm – Victoria Monét

8:10pm – Tems

9:20pm – Lil Yachty

10:40pm – BICEP

Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:20pm – Sid Sriram

5:30pm – Chappell Roan

6:45pm – Brittany Howard

8:00pm – NEIL FRANCES

9:15pm – Chlöe

10:30pm – Suki Waterhouse

Saturday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Young Fathers

4:20pm – thuy

5:30pm – The Last Dinner Party

6:20pm – Erika de Casier

6:45pm – Palace

8:00pm – Oneohtrix Point Never

9:15pm – Saint Levant

10:25pm – Kevin Kaarl

11:40pm – Orbital

Sunday, April 21:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Mdou Moctar

4:40pm – Jockstrap

5:50pm – Olivia Dean

7:00pm – Two Shell

8:20pm – Barry Can’t Swim

9:40pm – Atarashii Gakko!

Yuma Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 19:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Miss Monique

4:15pm – Innellea

5:30pm – BLOND:ISH

6:45pm – Kevin de Vries x Kolsch

8:15pm – ANOTR

9:45pm – Adriatique

11:15pm – Gorgon City

Saturday, April 20:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Mahmut Orhan

4:15pm – Rebuke

5:30pm – Will Clarke

6:45pm – Ame x Marcel Dettman

8:00pm – Reiner Zonneveld

9:30pm – Patrick Mason

11:00pm – The Blessed Madonna