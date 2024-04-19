WEBCAST: Watch Weekend Two Of Coachella 2024 Livestream

Coachella weekend two has officially kicked off with their ever-popular livestream of the momentous festival returning to YouTube all weekend at 4pm PST. Organizers have since announced that Kid Cudi will be replacing Vampire Weekend during the second installment of this year’s event.
The livestreams are still separated by stages, accounting for Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Yuma. Performances on the latter stage were not broadcast last weekend. This time around Sonora and Quasar stages do not appear to have livestreams up and running.
Last weekend’s performances were marked by special guests during various sets including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, Robin S, Paris Hilton and more. Many are speculating that Taylor Swift will make an appearance onstage at the festival during either Lana Del Rey or Bleachers’ sets. Swift just released her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department.
Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:45pm – Young Miko
6:00pm – Sabrina Carpenter
7:35pm – Lil Uzi Vert
9:05pm – Peso Pluma
11:20pm – Lana Del Rey
Saturday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:45pm – Santa Fe Klan
6:05pm – Sublime
7:40pm – Blur
9:25pm – No Doubt
11:40pm – Tyler, the Creator
Sunday, April 21:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:05pm – YG Marley
5:25pm – Carin León
6:50pm – Bebe Rexha
7:35pm – Ludmilla
8:15pm – J Balvin
10:25pm – Doja Cat
Outdoor Theatre Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
5:25pm – L’Impératrice
6:45pm – Deftones
8:10pm – Everything Always
10:15pm – Justice
11:30pm – RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ SET)
Saturday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
6:10pm – Blxst
7:25pm – Jon Batiste
8:40pm – JUNGLE
10:40pm – Gesaffelstein
[Rebroadcast]
Sunday, April 21:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
5:05pm – Reneé Rapp
6:25pm – The Rose
7:50pm – Khruangbin
9:30pm – Jhené Aiko
10:30pm – Diplo x Mau P
Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Cloonee
5:20pm – Ken Carson
6:30pm – Skepta
7:45pm – Bizarrap
9:15pm – Peggy Gou
10:45pm – ATEEZ
12:00am – Steve Angello
Saturday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:30pm – Destroy Lonely
5:40pm – Purple Disco Machine
7:10pm – Grimes
8:30pm – Ice Spice
9:30pm – ISOKNOCK
10:50pm – LE SSERAFIM
11:55pm – Dom Dolla
Sunday, April 21:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – SPINALL
5:10pm – Kid Cudi
5:55pm – Tita Lau
6:20pm – NAV
7:45pm – Anyma
9:15pm – DJ Snake
10:55pm – John Summit
Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Mall Grab
4:30pm – The Japanese House
5:40pm – Faye Webster
6:55pm – Tinashe
8:20pm – Yoasobi
9:50pm – Hatsune Miku
11:15pm – Anti Up
Saturday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:10pm – RAYE
5:25pm – Kevin Abstract
6:10pm – Kenya Grace
6:50pm – Bleachers
8:05pm – Charlotte de Witte
9:50pm – Coi Leray
10:45pm – The Drums
Sunday, April 21:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:20pm – Taking Back Sunday
5:30pm – Skream
6:30pm – FLO
6:55pm – Victoria Monét
8:10pm – Tems
9:20pm – Lil Yachty
10:40pm – BICEP
Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:20pm – Sid Sriram
5:30pm – Chappell Roan
6:45pm – Brittany Howard
8:00pm – NEIL FRANCES
9:15pm – Chlöe
10:30pm – Suki Waterhouse
Saturday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Young Fathers
4:20pm – thuy
5:30pm – The Last Dinner Party
6:20pm – Erika de Casier
6:45pm – Palace
8:00pm – Oneohtrix Point Never
9:15pm – Saint Levant
10:25pm – Kevin Kaarl
11:40pm – Orbital
Sunday, April 21:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Mdou Moctar
4:40pm – Jockstrap
5:50pm – Olivia Dean
7:00pm – Two Shell
8:20pm – Barry Can’t Swim
9:40pm – Atarashii Gakko!
Yuma Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 19:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Miss Monique
4:15pm – Innellea
5:30pm – BLOND:ISH
6:45pm – Kevin de Vries x Kolsch
8:15pm – ANOTR
9:45pm – Adriatique
11:15pm – Gorgon City
Saturday, April 20:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Mahmut Orhan
4:15pm – Rebuke
5:30pm – Will Clarke
6:45pm – Ame x Marcel Dettman
8:00pm – Reiner Zonneveld
9:30pm – Patrick Mason
11:00pm – The Blessed Madonna
Sunday, April 21:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Flight Facilities
4:30pm – Eli & Fur
6:00pm – Adam Ten x Mita Gami
7:30pm – Carlita
9:00pm – Folamour
10:30pm – ARTBAT