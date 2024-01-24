Movement Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring James Blake, Gorgon City, Mount Kimbie & More

Home News James Reed January 24th, 2024 - 3:40 PM

Credit: Raymond Flotat

Paxahau, the producers of the Movement Music Festival, have shared a preview of the 2024 lineup, featuring a headlining slot from dance music legend, Fatboy Slim. Music fans will once again come to Detroit, the headquarters of Techno music, and be treated to three days of diverse arrangements on Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-27, 2024) inside Hart Plaza at downtown Detroit’s iconic embarkment.

The 2024 lineup teaser offers a peek of the festival’s expansive programming, showcasing inspired selection of dance music’s top-tier artists, underground legends and noteworthy debut performers; its an explosive blend that includes seasoned veterans and future generations of electronic music. Notable first-time performers include: award-winning artist and producer James Blake (DJ Set); acclaimed British actor and DJ Idris Elba (performing b2b set with Detroit Techno legend Kevin Saunderson); German-Bosnian superstar DJ and Diynamic label boss Solomun; enigmatic French producer I Hate Models; Austin-based producer and FEMME HOUSE founder LP Giobbi; Spanish Psytrance icon Indira Paganotto; UK Techno maximalist VTSS (performing b2b set with Movement alum Boys Noize); as well as London-based DJ and BBC Radio 1 host, Jaguar.

Today’s announcement also features a special live set from Drum & Bass luminary and Metalheadz founder Goldie performing as Goldie (Live Band); Italian hard Techno duo 999999999; respected House music icon Honey Dijon; UK powerhouse duo Gorgon City; praised British composer Floating Points; Palestinian global Techno sensation Sama’ Abdulhadi; Italian Techno maestro and festival icon Joseph Capriati; UK electronic music pioneer and dubstep legend Skream; Detroit Techno icon and Women on Wax founder DJ Minx and Warp records mainstays Mount Kimbie. Full lineup teasers can be found below with more names to be announced soon on Movement’s official website and social media channels.