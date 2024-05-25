Gorgon City Shares Groovy New Single “One New Change”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 25th, 2024 - 7:16 PM

In continuation to build anticipation for their upcoming album, Gorgon City is released a single called One New Change

The track is a chill house beat that takes the listener on a sonic journey manipulating rhythms and synths. There’s some ethereal vocal samples peppered through out the track as well. One New Change is the newest in a series of singles off of their upcoming album. The song another sign of things to come from Gorgon City’s upcoming summer LP, full of bouncing toplines and filthy basslines that worm themselves into the brain. Their fifth studio album Reverie is scheduled to release July 19th