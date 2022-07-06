Soulwax Remix Wet Leg’s “Too Late Now”

Home News Roy Lott July 6th, 2022 - 8:05 PM

Soulwax perform at HARD Festival in Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA on Saturday, 7 August 2010.

Soulwax has released a groovy new remix to Wet Leg’s “Too Late Now.” The group completely reinvent the song compared to the original’s mid-tempo jam.“Good news dudes. You can now have a proper dance to a Wet Leg song thanks to Soulwax,” the band tweeted. Listen to the groovy techno remix below.

This is the first release of new music from Soulwax since their song “Empty the Dancefloor,” which was released in 2020. The song paid homage to live music shows and festivals. At the time of its release, it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wet Leg is still on the road in support of their critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. The band recently performed at Glastonbury and will be playing at Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Outside Lands. They will also be playing some shows with the Yeah Yeahs in Australia and Florence and the Machine this fall in North America. They will continue the trek into 2023 heading back to Australia with Harry Styles, who recently did a cover of their song “Wet Dream.”

During an interview at the Isle Of Wright Festival last month, the band hinted that their second album has been completed. “It’s in the bag. Bish bash bosh,” bandmate Hester Chambers told Absolute Radio. The band’s other half Rhian Teasdale added: “[We’ve] completed it. All done.” They then joked that the album will be heading toward the death metal direction but will include double kick drums

Photo Credit: Marv Watson