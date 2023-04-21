WEBCAST: Weekend Two of Coachella 2023 Livestream

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 21st, 2023 - 12:00 PM

The second weekend of Coachella is finally here and it came with a doozy of news and not in a good way. Frank Ocean canceled his second appearance at Coachella causing the event to scramble like their life depended on it to get a new headliner for the festival. Blink-182 decides to help out but also coming in last minute to save the day is Skrillex and Four Tet & Fred Again.

We have got artists and bands such as Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Chromeo, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Boygenius, Rosalía despite Frank Ocean dropping out performing this weekend and so many more bands and we get to see them all perform live on YouTube for free and for those who couldn’t be a Coachella this weekend don’t be sad because we get to be at home, have the best seats and we don’t have to worry about the heat or sweat or the dreaded aching feet. YouTube is the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world.

Starting Friday all the way to Sunday Coachella will be sure to be a blast with an epic finality of performances at least until the second weekend of Coachella starts. Today will be filled with fun for viewers, so buckle up, get comfortable, relax and enjoy the many artists and bands performing what they love and do best: make music.

This live stream will be updated with the next day’s live stream. Each channel today will go live at 4 PM pst.

Friday, April 21, 2023

Coachella Stage:

(All times PDT, schedule is subject to changes)

4:00 pm – Livestream begins

4:05 pm – Doechii

4:20 pm – Pusha T

5:35 pm – Becky G

7:00 pm – Burna Boy

8:30 pm – Gorillaz

11:00 pm – Bad Bunny

[Rebroadcast]

Outdoor Theatre:

(All times PDT, schedule is subject to changes)

4:00 pm – Livestream begins

4:05 pm – Saba

4:45 pm – YUNGBLUD

5:30 pm – The Comet Is Coming replay

6:00 pm – SG Lewis

7:25 pm – Kaytranada

9:45 pm – The Chemical Brothers

[Rebroadcast]

Gobi:

(All times PDT, schedule is subject to changes)

4:00 pm – Livestream begins

4:05 pm – Gabriels replay

4:20 pm – Overmono

5:10 pm – Jupiter & Okwess replay

5:30 pm – Tobe Nwigwe

6:20 pm – ¿Téo? replay

6:45 pm – Yves Tumor

7:55 pm – The Garden

9:05 pm – Whyte Fang

10:20 pm – Ashnikko

[Rebroadcast]

Mojave:

(All times PDT, schedule is subject to changes)

4:00 pm – Livestream begins

4:05 pm – BENEE

4:50 pm – MUNA

5:35 pm – Lewis OfMan replay

6:00 pm – Wet Leg

6:45 pm – Domi & JD Beck replay

7:20 pm – Blondie

8:50 pm – Angèle

10:15 pm – FKJ

[Rebroadcast]

Sahara Tent:

(All times PDT, schedule is subject to changes)

4:00 pm – Livestream begins

4:05 pm – Malaa

5:00 pm – Vintage Culture

6:05 pm – MK

7:15 pm – Jamie Jones

8:05 pm – Dombresky replay

8:35 pm – Two Friends

9:50 pm – Metro Boomin & Friends

[Rebroadcast]

Yuma:

(All times PDT, schedule is subject to change)4:00 pm – Livestream begins

4:05 pm – Oliver Koletzki

4:15 pm – Dennis Cruz + PAWSA

5:30 pm – Nora En Pure

6:45 pm – Idris Elba

8:15 pm – Mochakk

9:45 pm – TESTPILOT

11:15 pm – Maceo Plex

[Rebroadcast]All times are PST.