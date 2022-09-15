Disclosure’s Howard Lawrence Drops From Tour Due to Mental Health

Home News Karan Singh September 15th, 2022 - 11:14 AM

Disclosure will be short one member on its next tour, making it a solo act. The English electronic duo consists of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, but the latter recently announced that he has dropped out of the upcoming dates so he can “take some time to look after myself.”

On Thursday, he shared a statement on social media saying that he has been “really struggling with being back on the road touring again” and that he will not be playing any of the act’s scheduled Australian tour.

“Guy and I have been touring almost constantly for well over a decade now, and although I’ve had some of the best times of my life (for which I’ll be forever grateful), I’ve also always struggled with the intensity, jet lag, lack of routine and being away from my friends,” Howard Lawrence wrote. “This year I’ve done my absolute best to push through for you all, and have managed to play many, many shows, but sadly I’ve now hit a breaking point and really need to take some time to look after myself.”

He continued, “Guy (absolute soldier) will still be coming with the rest of our amazing team to deliver bangers to all you lovely ravers down under… I promise I’ll spend the time writing more songs for you all to make it for it.”

A message from Howard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pL4dcDQXzg — Disclosure (@disclosure) September 15, 2022

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna