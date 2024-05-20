Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig Joins Phoenix For Live Performance Of “Tonight,” “Identical” & “1901” During Just Like Heaven Set

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2024 - 12:58 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to stereogum.com, this past weekend, Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven came to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The show’s lineup featured performances from Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, The War On Drugs, Miike Snow and Passion Pit. The event did not feature Vampire Weekend but bandleader Ezra Koenig showed up to perform a bunch of songs with festival co headliners Phoenix.

Two years ago, Koenig made a guest appearance on “Tonight,” one of the singles from Phoenix’s most recent album Alpha Zulu. When Phoenix played that song on Colbert, Koenig joined them by singing his part from the back of a Tokyo cab. Last month, Vampire Weekend played their Only God Was Above Us record release show in Austin, where Phoenix’s Thomas Mars came out to sing “Tonight” with the band . At Just Like Heaven, Koenig again joined Phoenix to perform “Tonight” but the artist did not stop there.

On Saturday night, Koenig joined Phoenix mid-song to sing his part on “Tonight,” where he got a nice recognition from the crowd. Then the artist stuck around to play guitar on Phoenix’s last two songs of the night, “1901” and the most recent “Identical,” which is from the movie On The Rocks. Sophia Coppola, Thomas Mars’ wife, directed the movie and Koenig’s partner Rashida Jones played the lead role