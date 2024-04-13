Vampire Weekend Joined By Paris Hilton During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 13th, 2024 - 11:41 PM

According to Consequence, indie rock band Vampire Weekend invited Paris Hilton on stage during their Coachella weekend one set to play a game of cornhole. During the latter half of their performance, the group played a mashup of “Married In A Gold Rush,” Gatlin Brothers Band’s “All The Gold In California,” Flying Burrito Brothers’ “Sin City,” “The Grateful Dead’s “Cumberland Blues” and Phish’s “Possum.”

Paris Hilton came out during Vampire Weekend’s set at Coachella to play cornhole pic.twitter.com/J5lQ0kfZur — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 14, 2024

The band played their album release show during the momentous solar eclipse on April 8 at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, which lined up with the path of totality. During the set, the band live debuted the songs “Ice Cream Piano,” “Connect,” “Gen-X Cops” and “Hope.” What made headlines, however, were their collaborative live performances with Thomas Mars of Phoenix and Dave 1 of Chromeo, who played “Tonight” and “Needy Girl” respectively. They also recently joined Goose for an extended live version of “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa.”

The arrival of Only God Was Above Us was preceded by the release of “Mary Boone,” “Classical,” “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops.” The band will be hitting the North American road this spring and summer, with the tour kicking off with a special Solar Eclipse show at Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on April 8. They have been included on the lineup for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Greta Van Fleet and more. The group is also slated to perform at Kilby Block Party in May alongside LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Courtney Barnett and more.

