Vampire Weekend Bring Members of Chromeo & Phoenix Onstage To Perform “Needy Girl” & “Tonight”

April 8th, 2024

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to stereogum.com, Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us album release show took place during the solar eclipse earlier today outside the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. The entire show was live streamed and people will be able to watch the whole show here for the next year. Vampire Weekend’s performance was full of surprises because live debuts of the songs There were live debuts of the songs. “Ice Cream Piano,” “Connect,” “Gen-X Cops” and “Hope.”

During their show, the band brought out Phoenix’s Thomas Mars to sing on “Tonight,” which Ezra Koenig provided guest vocals for on its appearance on 2022’s Alpha Zulu. Vampire Weekend also brought out Chromeo’s Dave 1 for a performance of “Needy Girl.” In between those two, Mars and Dave 1 sang “Happy Birthday” in French to Koenig.

Toward the end of the set, the band debuted an extended jam “Cocaine Cowboys, which was a medley that included a reimagined version of their own “Married In A Gold Rush,” a take on Larry Gatlin’s “All The Gold In California,” Gram Parson’s “Sin City” and Grateful Dead’s “Cumberland Blues.”

