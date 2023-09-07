Beck Joined By Weyes Blood & Phoenix’s Thomas Mars For Performance Of “Lost Cause”

According to stereogum.com, recently Beck and Phoenix are just about to the end their co headlining Summer Odyssey Tour where each show features a onstage collaboration from the two headliners.
Before the tour started, Beck and Phoenix released their single “Odyssey” and both musicians performed it live for the first time at the tour in Seattle. At several different shows, Beck, Phoenix’s leader Thomas Mars and the various openers have come out onstage at the end of the night to sing different song by Beck together. On the evening of September 6 all the artists performed “Lost Cause.”
Last night’s Summer Odyssey show went down at Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport Near the end of the concert, Beck performed “Lost Cause,” which is a soul shattering breakup song from the artist’s 2002 album Sea Change. Surely enough, Thomas Mars and opening act Weyes Blood went on stage to sing with him Beck.
Beck started singing “Lost Cause” while his band brought a lovely musical arrangement. As the song kept going both Mars and Blood took the stage where Blood sang a whole verse on her own.
Beck and company have done something similar in Boston on the previous night and at different shows on the tour, the opening acts have performed “Where It’s At” instead.
Photo Credit: Marv Watson