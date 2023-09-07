Beck Joined By Weyes Blood & Phoenix’s Thomas Mars For Performance Of “Lost Cause”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 7th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to stereogum.com, recently Beck and Phoenix are just about to the end their co headlining Summer Odyssey Tour where each show features a onstage collaboration from the two headliners.

Before the tour started, Beck and Phoenix released their single “Odyssey” and both musicians performed it live for the first time at the tour in Seattle. At several different shows, Beck, Phoenix’s leader Thomas Mars and the various openers have come out onstage at the end of the night to sing different song by Beck together. On the evening of September 6 all the artists performed “Lost Cause.”