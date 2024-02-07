Infectious Groove Announce Spring 2024 Tour Dates Featuring Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg

Home News Ryan Freund February 7th, 2024 - 6:27 PM

Infectious Groove and Slipknot are crossing paths! as the band has just announced their Spring 2024 Tour Dates that feature former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg. This is coming just 3 months after Weinberg was let go from Slipknot which left him blindsided. His departure from Slip Knot led him to Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Mike Muir, who formed Infectious Grooves in 1991. Weinberg was asked to play drums for Infectious Grooves due to their longtime drummer Brooks Wackerman’s commitments in Avenged Sevenfold.

As of right now the only U.S. dates for the tour are in Garden Grove, California, on March 23rd and 24th at the Garden Grove. A string of Australian dates are expected to take place in in late March and early April. Although the group will only have a limited stay on tour in the U.S. the shows are still exciting as they are Infectious Grooves’ first shows since 2019 (via consequence).

Mike Muir took to social media to express his excitement by saying “IG is beyond stoked and honored to be able to have the incredible Jay Weinberg to be the driving force as he beats the funk out of the drums on this run!”. Fans who are interested in going to the concert can buy tickets at StubHub.com