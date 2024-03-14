Jay Weinberg Plays First Show With Suicidal Tendencies Since Slipknot Departure

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 3:22 PM

On March 14th, Jay Weinberg played his first show since splitting from Slipknot and joining Suicidal Tendencies. This show was played about a week after Weinberg announced his entry into the new band and he played a 13-song set in Osaka, Japan. Weinberg has not played a full-length show since Mexico’s Hell and Heaven Festival in November with former band; Slipknot.

Weinberg stated when announcing his start with Suicidal Tendencies, “Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. “It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!” He made his official statement on March 5th, 2024 through X.

However, this show with Suicidal Tendencies will not be his last with a new band. Weinberg is also embarking on a journey with Infectious Grooves, a funk metal group. He seems to be doing very well and keeping active as a drummer since the split with Slipknot and statements that there were “no hard feelings” within the breakup.





