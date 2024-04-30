Slipknot Announce ‘Here Comes The Pain’ Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Knocked Loose, Confirm Eloy Casagrande As New Drummer

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 12:46 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Heavy metal band Slipknot has announced the North American portion of their Here Comes The Pain Tour. This year the band are celebrating the 25 anniversary of their seminal debut album, Slipknot, which catapulted the them back in 1999. In addition to recently announced dates across the globe, the Here Comes The Pain Tour, produced by Live Nation, includes arena performances nationwide this Summer.

Highlights include New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’s Intuit Dome, Austin’s Moody Center and more with direct support from hardcore band Knocked Loose. Orbit Culture and Vended are confirmed as support acts on select dates.

Knotfest.com‘s artist pre sale tickets are available today at 12 p.m. ET here Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Slipknot’s homecoming performance at Knotfest Iowa will see the band play a unique set drawing heavily from their 1999 debut, celebrating 25 years of the self-titled album along with their fans.

In light of the upcoming tour, revolvermag.com has reported that Slipknot’s new drummer is former Sepultura band member Eloy Casagrande. The confirmation comes from Instagram, where a new band photo has been tagged with Casagrande’s account.

Casagrande had been playing with Sepultura since 2011 but quit earlier this year to join “another project.” The drummer replaces Jay Weinberg, who felt “heartbroken and blindsided” by Slipknot’s decision to let him go last year, after a decade long run with the band.

Here Comes The Pain Tour Dates

8/6 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

8/7 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

8/9 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

8/10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

8/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

8/14 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

8/15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

8/17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

9/7 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #

9/8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

9/11 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

9/13 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome #

9/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

9/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center #

9/18 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion #

9/21 – Des Moines, IA – Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended