Slipknot’s Former Vocalist Anders Colsefni Claims Mate Feed Kill Repeat Rerecording Was Released Without Consent

James Reed March 15th, 2024 - 5:06 PM

Anders Colsefni, the original frontman for Slipknot, has revealed that the recently released re-recording of ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat’ was shared without his permission. The new version of the 1996 demo tape was shared on the singer’s YouTube channel on March 14, and was re-recorded in collaboration with KAOSIS, a New Zealand band who toured with Colsefni last year.

It also followed the former frontman revealing that he would perform the entirety of ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat’ with the consent of current frontman Corey Taylor. Shortly afterwards, KAOSIS recorded, mixed and produced the revised version, while Colsefni recorded his vocals in Iowa. Hours after it went live, the video was taken down and the singer has revealed it was shared without his consent.

“I wanted to touch base with you about the MFKR release that happened earlier today. It was released without my consent,” he began in a new post to Instagram. “I hadn’t finished going through the audio mixes on the songs when the video came out. This remake was NOT a finished product and I hadn’t even seen the videos prior to its release.”

He went on, adding that he will be cancelling the upcoming ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ tour and instead remaking the re-recording properly, “I hope you will trust me to do this properly and make you and the die-hard, old school Slipknot fans proud. Then, we will look to put this tour together again, beginning where it began, and spreading as far as you want it to.”