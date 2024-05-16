Tenacious D Covers Oasis’ Classic “Champagne Supernova”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2024 - 6:32 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, Tenacious D performed a cover of Oasis‘s track “Champagne Supernova” while on tour in the UK. The comedy duo performed the rendition of the Brit pop anthem during their show in Brighton as part of the Spicy Meatball Tour. Originally shared by Oasis’s in 1995 as the closing track on their second studio album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

The cover was became a part of Tenacious D’s 18 song set mid-way through their performance of “Double Team.” On the footage shared online, Jack Black is seen singing the track with the audience while holding his acoustic guitar and belting out the chorus while breaking out various power stances.

Jack Black singing Oasis – Champagne Supernova 👌🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/RCxwAb0IJ0 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 15, 2024

On another note,Tenacious D performed other covers of famous songs including the classic Thin Lizzy track “Jailbreak” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.”