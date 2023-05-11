Tenacious D Release First Original Song in Five Years “Video Games”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 11:37 AM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

Jack Black’s rock band Tenacious D have announced the release of their first new original song in five years called “Video Games,” which features a animated video of the song.

The music video is directed by Chris “Oney” O’Neill and Adam Paloian. The animation on the video is great because it brings game-ified versions of Tenacious D to life in a classic and hilarious way

In the press release the duo discuss the meaning behind their new tune.

“It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind…But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys….in fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!

O’Neill adds: “I have only been to 2 concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows. It’s a real honor to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle’s penis off via animation.”

Paloian continues with: “It was fun throwing Jack and Kyle’s characters into different video game worlds; we tried to make use of every shot by cramming in gags and references to classic games from our childhood.”

Tenacious D are currently playing sold out shows around the world. A list of the band’s tour dates are below.

Tenacious D Tour Dates

5/11/23 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

5/13/23 St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/2/23 Nuremberg, Germany – Rock im Park

6/3/23 Nurburg, Germany – Rock Am Ring

6/4/23 Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

6/6/23 Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

6/7/23 Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle

6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria = Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 Milan, Italy – Carroponte

6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Ahoy

6/16/23 London, England – O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France – Hellfest Open Air Festival