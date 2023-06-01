Tenacious D Release Short, Subdued and Funny Cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

Home News James Reed June 1st, 2023 - 1:55 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

Tenacious D, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have released a recorded version of their viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris isaak’s “Wicked Game”. The cover comes on the heels of the band’s first new song in five years, “Video Games,” which has been streamed nearly 15 million times in less than a month.

A video for the cover of “Wicked Game”, directed by Tenacious D collaborator Taylor Stephens and featuring the duo in an epic, romantic romp by the sea, is out as well.

The video offers up a play on the original Chris Isaak music video, which depicted him with supermodel Helena Christensen on a tropical beach. In Tenacious D’s version, Black and Gass frolic in the ocean wearing one piece bathing suits and tighty-whities. A sight to behold.



Tenacious D will also be the special guest at this year’s Video Game Awards. It will be happening on June 25th at the Hollywood Bowl. They will be performing “Video Games” there. Tenacious D are currently playing sold out shows around the world. A list of the bands’ tour dates are below. The tour kicks off Friday (June 2nd) at Rock im Park in Nuremberg, Germany, and runs through a June 18th gig at Hellfest in Clisson, France.