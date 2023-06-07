Tenacious D Announce Upcoming Fall 2023 Shows

Home News Dita Dimone June 7th, 2023 - 6:13 PM

Tenacious D has been keeping busy as of late. This past week, the comedy hard-rock combo consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass released an officially recorded version of their fan-favourite rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” “Video Games” was the first new original song published by the band since the year 2019, and it was released earlier this month.

They are now making plans for a tour in the fall. After performing at a few festivals in Europe throughout the month of June and at the Video Game Awards in Los Angeles on June 25th, Tenacious D will embark on a brief tour of the United States during the first part of September.

The trip starts on September 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will continue across the rest of the South and the Midwest before coming to an end on September 15 in Austin, Texas.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning this coming Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours right here. See the whole schedule of events below.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at amptickets.com, in person at either of the venue’s box offices or by calling 479-443-5600.