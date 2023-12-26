Oasis’ Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Teases Liam Gallagher & John Squire’s New Collaborative Album: “It’s Very Good”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 4:44 PM

According to nme.com, Oasis’s Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has teased that he has heard the upcoming collaborative album from Liam Gallagher and John Squire in full. The Oasis singer and the Stone Roses guitarist announced the joint project earlier this month by confirming the release of their first single will arrive in January 2024. During Bonehead’s Christmas Day show on Radio X, the former Oasis guitarist discussed the upcoming release with his co host Toby Tarrant by saying “I’m not involved in any way whatsoever, but I’ve heard it.”

Athurs adds: “I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish, and I’ll keep you all going, ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

Back in June, Gallagher invited Squire to join him on stage at Knebworth to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova.” Later on in the evening Gallagher tweeted: “Super group incoming LG JS” and then the artist later confirmed that the pair were “definitely” going to work together before teasing that the record will be “the best record since ‘Revolver’” in reference to The Beatles‘s seventh album.

On December 21 the first single from the duo was officially announced. “Just Another Rainbow” will be released on January 5, 2014, with “more new music to follow as the year unfolds.” The single is available to pre order on 7” vinyl and people can pre save here.