Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Evanescence, Tenacious D and More

Home News Karan Singh November 3rd, 2022 - 11:28 AM

Germany’s twin music festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have announced their lineups for next year. The events scheduled to take place from June 2 through June 4 in Nürburgring and in Nuremberg, respectively, will feature the same lineups. Acts will rotate and make appearances at each featival on different days over the weekend.

Among the many heavyweights making an appearance will be a recently reunited Pantera. With two more major festival appearances added to their expanding schedule, the metal veterans’ return is stirring up a great deal of excitement the world over. The band will be made up of original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Browguitarist with help from guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante.

Other artists include Turnstile, Tenacious D, Evanescence and Machine Gun Kelly, with two of the headliners yet to be revealed. Other notable acts include Papa Roach, Arch Enemy, Carpenter Brut, Dead Sara, Hot Water Music, Jinjer, Meshuggah, Motionless in White, NOFX, Nova Twins, The Distillers, Three Days Grace, Touché Amoré, Fever 333, and more.

Weekend, single-day tickets and camping passes are now available on the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park websites.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat