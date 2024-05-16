Muddy Roots Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring High On Fire, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Gogol Bordello & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2024 - 3:44 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to consequense.net, the Muddy Roots music festival will be returning to Cookeville, Tennessee, with a lineup headlined by High On Fire, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Gogol Bordello and more. The event is set for the weekend of August 30 through September 1 at the Junebug Boogie Ranch in Cookeville. Tickets are $175 and are on sale now through the Muddy Roots website. There will be a pre party on Thursday that costs an additional $40 at the gate if you have a ticket for the weekend.

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Negative Approach, Adolescents, Weedeater, Harley Poe, Sunny War, Bonginator, Viva Le Vox, Pine Hill Haints, Little Foot Flea, Sally Baby, Nicky Diamonds and others will be performing at the event as well.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva