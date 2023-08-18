Tejon Street Corner Thieves Announce New Album Juxtaposition, Share New Single “Can’t Remember”

Home News Parker Beatty August 18th, 2023 - 7:04 PM

Photo Credit – Kalyn Oyer

Alt-country folk band Tejon Street Corner Thieves have just announced their new album Juxtaposition, set for release on October 27 of 2023, with its first single ‘Can’t Remember’ out now on all platforms.

This latest release demonstrates the band’s connection to the bluesy Americana of decades past, with a simple thumping instrumental and repetitive refrain sounding perfect for a street corner performer to blow the house down with. Frontman Connor O’Neal’s signature husky voice sounds as if the souls of a thousand woebegone buskers are singing through it, and if the musical palette wasn’t enough to have you nodding your head solemnly, the lyrics of drug-induced memory impairment will. Still, to say this is a despondent track isn’t completely true—the gnarly organ solos are definitely a thing to be marveled, keeping any tear one may have at bay.

“The album is about life and death, love and loss, partying and sobriety. The album encompasses the wide range of emotions we’ve experienced over the life of our band,” said O’Neal in a press release. “We explored the differences in our writing styles and combined them in a way that creates an ebb and flow of fun party jams and serious, and sometimes heartbreaking, Americana anthems. Inspired by our friends and family. The whole world was our canvas for ‘Juxtaposition’.”

Juxtaposition will come just over a year after the release of Tejon Street Corner Thieves’ previous album Thick As Thieves, itself a continuation of their 2020 EP Demons after the Coronavirus pandemic forced them to eschew their previous plans for release. The album’s track ‘Demons’ received a music video last August as well.

Cover art for Juxtaposition

Tracklist for Juxtaposition:

Monster Truck Explosion Fuck Smoking is Cool Can’t Remember Special Lady Blue Lives Murder You Rascal You The End of Apathy Preacher’s Daughter Run Away