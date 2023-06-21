Muddy Roots Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Suicidal Tendencies, Murder By Death, Belushi Speedball and More

Home News Dita Dimone June 21st, 2023 - 10:05 PM

The 2023 ‘Muddy Roots Music Festival‘ roster has been finalized. Those planning to attend the event, which will take place from September 1st to 3rd at the Junebug Ranch in Cookeville, TN, can expect to hear sets by GWAR, Suicidal Tendencies, Amigo The Devil, Cro-Mags, D.R.I., and others.

One particular highlight of the festival will be the reunion of the original members of Suicidal Tendencies, who haven’t performed together in over 20 years. The punk rock band formed in 1980 in Venice, California. The band is known for their unique blend of punk, metal, funk, and socially conscious lyrics. The band’s original members include Mike Muir, Mike Clark, Louiche Mayorga, and Amery Smith.

American heavy metal band formed in Richmond, Virginia, that’s composed of and operated by a frequently rotating line-up of musicians, artists, and filmmakers collectively known as Slave Pit Inc. Identified by their distinctively grotesque costumes, Gwar’s core thematic and visual concept revolves around an elaborate science fiction-themed mythology that portrays the band members as barbaric interplanetary warriors. As the festival’s headliner, GWAR will also provide a special performance with new costumes and props for excited fans.

The one-of-a-kind music festival takes place over the course of a weekend on the rolling hills of the June Bug Boogie Ranch. The curated festival, dedicated to Americana music’s progression and rich history, showcases the diverse musical styles comprising the underground country scene. Punk, traditional country, rock, Americana, and folk music are performed on three stages while guests dance the day away before retiring to the ranch’s campgrounds. Local food sellers are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while beverage merchants are on hand to ensure that glasses are never empty. l yo

The much anticipated Danny Kiranos, known as Amigo the Devil, will slay at the festival. The American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and banjo player is ready to bring his Muderfolk to the stage. He is influenced by American folk, country, rock, and heavy metal, with themes of murder, death, and other dark subject matters, which has led to his music being called “Dark Folk”.

Other performances include Legendary Shack Shakers, Goddamn Gallows, Bridge City Sinners, Cro-Mags, Murder By Death, Sage Francis, D.R.I, Tim Barry, Pete Bernhard, Holy Locust, Pinata Protest, Daikaiju, Cardiel, LIttle foot, Bob Wayne, James, Hummicutt, Tiger Sex, Black Eyed Vermillion, Belushi Speedball, Beggars Canyon, torsion, Witchdigger, Soviet Shiksa, The Jasons, Pentagram String Bans, Lightin Luke, Joshua Quimbym Black Tarpoon, Lips, Howlin Roosters, King Strang, SSwebb, Officer Down, Yes Maam, Clude McGee, Rock Bottom String Band, Donnie Doolittle, Waxed, Volk, Mudfts, Bas Map*Dano, Stuck luckyMaanta Ray, Stufy, Jessie Williams, Blac Market Kidney Surgeon, Wird Sisters, MOnshine Wagon Hand Grubler+THe Die Hards, Black Venus, Toxic Culture, Katacombs, Rotten Stitches The Hanging Judge, Dystopian Krypt, Bologna Pogna, Dru theDrifter, Deaf Child, and Ilhuilcamina Flechador del Cielo.

In addition to the music, the festival also offers a variety of activities for attendees to enjoy. There are workshops on songwriting and instrument playing, as well as opportunities to meet and mingle with some of the performers. For those looking for a break from the music, hiking trails, and horseback riding are available on the ranch. The festival truly offers something for everyone, and it’s no wonder why it has become a must-attend event for fans of Americana music.

For ticket prices and additional information, please visit: https://www.muddyroots.com