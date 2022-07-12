Muddy Roots Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Monolord, Fear, Stoner And More

Home News Skyy Rincon July 12th, 2022 - 5:16 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Muddy Roots has announced the lineup for their 2022 festival including headliners Monolord, Fear and Stoner. The event will be held from September 1 through 4 at Junebug Ranch in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The 2022 festival marks the first Muddy Roots in three years after the covid-19 pandemic lead to the cancelation of tours, music festivals and live events. Starting on Thursday with a pre-party set, Joseph Huber, RL Boyce, Lightnin’ Malcolm and Gunsafe will be performing. On Friday, the kick off show will include Fear performing their debut studio album The Record in its entirety in celebration of its 40th anniversary. Other friday performers include Doyle, Kool Keith, The Casualties, Zero Boys, The Queers, Mike Vallely & The Complete Disaster, James Hunnicutt, Austin Stirling, El Escapado, Waxed, 4orty, Torsion, Moru, Hans Condor, Viva Le Vox, Black Tarpoon, Local 58, Seize & Desist, Jake Kroll and Desert Honey.

Saturday’s event will be headlined by Monolord. Further performances featuring Goddamn Gallows, Whores, Hookers, Black Cobra, Matt Horan, Antagonizers ATL, Holy Locust, Cancer Slug, Dylan Walshe, Freight Train Rabbit Killer, Kody Oh, Tank Rats, The Howlin Roosters, Strike First, IV and The Strange Band, Night Talkers, Danny Attack, Brook Blanche, Second Self, American Dream Survivors and Oitakus.

The final day will be headlined by Stoner. Other Sunday performers include HR of Bad Brains, Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Hooten Hallers, Harley Poe, Munily and The Lupercalians, Possessed by Paul James, Trevor Keith, Pinata Protest, Rubber Snake Charmers, Somthingski, Doom Scroll, Tennessee Troubadour Rabblers, Wonky Tonk, Black Venus, Spinning Lodge, Wrekt, Black Market Kidney Surgeon, Spike Pit and Joey Henry.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat