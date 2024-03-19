High On Fire Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 2:39 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

After the success of winning a Grammy and celebrating a 25th year anniversary, American rock band, High On Fire, announces their first new LP in five years; Cometh The Storm, and a United States tour to pair with it. This new record will be released on April 19th with the tour kicking off a month later in May. The first stop of the tour will be in Orlando, Florida on May 4th at Conduit and will conclude in Chicago, Illinois on May 18th at 3 Floyd’s Brewing. This tour supporting Cometh The Storm will be joined by the Massachusetts metal band, High Command, and Venezuelan rock band, Zeta. High On Fire’s tour will have a total of twelve stops across the United States ranging from New Haven, Connecticut to Detroit, Michigan.

High On Fire has also released a new song from Cometh The Storm titled “Burning Down” and a video to go with it. The video is an official studio montage of the band actually playing and recording the song. The heavy vocals and epic drums keep fans on their toes waiting for more.

The entire list of tour dates can be found below.

May 4 Orlando, FL Conduit

May 5 Columbia, SC The Senate

May 7 Greensboro, NC Hanger 1819

May 8 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

May 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 11 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place

May 12 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

May 13 Cambridge, MA The Middle East

May 15 Albany, NY Empire Live

May 16 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop

May 17 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

May 18 Chicago, IL 3 Floyd’s Brewing (Dark Lord Day feat. High on Fire, Abbath, Fugitive, 1349, Spiritworld)