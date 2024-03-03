Gogol Bordello Announces Spring 2024 West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia March 3rd, 2024 - 11:14 AM

International punk band Gogol Bordell have announced their West Coast coming this May, where it will kickoff in San Diego on May 18 at the “World Famous” SOMA venue. Along the way, the band will perform at several festivals including BottleRock Festival and Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. The tour will also include select appearances of supporting acts Mary Shelley, Forrest Day and fellow Casa Gogol Record labelmate Grace Bergere.

Formed in 199 from the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Gogol Bordell have captivated audiences with the theatrical stage shows and eclectic instrumentation. Mixing in sounds of Romani and Ukrainian music with punk, folk and dub breathes new life to the hardcore scene. Their latest album Solidaritine goes back to the band’s roots with a mix of Gypsy punk, hardcore and folk music. Lead singer Eugene Hütz goes on to explain: “Solidaritine is the substance that unlocks our empathy and our full human potential . . . May this be your punky uplift for our packed with troubled times.”

Tickets are out today.

Gogol Bordello – 2024 West Coast Tour Dates

05/18 San Diego, CA – SOMA

05/20 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/21 Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater

05/23 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

05/24 Napa, CA – BottleRock Festival

05/25 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theater