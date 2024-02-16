High On Fire Announce New Album Cometh The Storm For April 2024 Release, Shares New Video For Lead Single “Burning Down”

Home News Brent Bassig February 16th, 2024 - 9:59 PM

High On Fire just dropped a new single today called “Burning Down” for their upcoming album, “Cometh The Storm”, which will be released in April. The new album will be the band’s first since their last album they released back in 2018.

Today, High On Fire also released a new song. The new song that the band released is called “Burning Down”. The song is fresh, and features lots of new elements which compliments the sound and wave towards the group’s new album which comes out on April 19. High On Fire’s new song “Burning Down”, has a killer bass and riff guitar which helps enhance the music a lot. The music video for the band’s new song really takes on a whole new level as it is about bringing the thunder and energy towards the storm.

The band’s music video really captivates the band’s latest album. The music video is about hell which relates to the band’s album title, “Cometh The Storm.” The music video was directed by Lars Hormander. The producer of the song was written by Kurt Ballou which he helped inspire the band’s song.

High On Fire’s new album “Cometh The Storm” will feature eleven songs including it’s lead single “Burning Down”. Other songs that will be on the album includes “Lamsbread”, “Tough Guy”, and “Hunting Shadows”. The album is co-produced by Converge’s Kurt Ballou.

Below is the tracklist for the band’s new album which will be released on April 19.

COMETH THE STORM TRACKLIST

1.) Lambsbread

2.) Burning Down

3.) Trismegistus

4.) Cometh The Storm

5.) Karanlık Yol

6.) Sol’s Golden Curse

7.) The Beating

8.) Tough Guy

9.) Lightning Beard

10.) Hunting Shadows

11.) Darker Fleece