Waxahatchee Invites Lucinda Williams & Wynonna Judd Onstage For Live Performances Of “Love Is Alive” & “Abandoned”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to brooklynvegan.com, after stopping in Brooklyn on April 27, Waxahatchee‘s tour has headed south by hitting Nashville on May 1 for a show at Ryman Auditorium. During the main set, the artist brought out MJ Lenderman for “Right Back to It” and “Burns Out at Midnight,” which are two songs Lenderman appears on Waxahatchee‘s new album Tigers Blood.

Waxahatchee had a couple more surprises in store for her encore in Nashville because she brought out a pair of country/folk icons. Wynonna Judd joined the artist for a rendition of The Judds’s “Love is Alive,” followed by Lucinda Williams, who performed her song “Abandoned” with Waxahatchee.

