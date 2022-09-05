Woodsist Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Waxahatchee, Bill Callahan, The Feelies & More

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2022 - 10:00 AM

The Woodsist Festival has returned with its 2022 lineup featuring headliners Waxahatchee and Guided By Voices. The event begins on September 24 and ends on September 25 and is set to take place at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York.

Guided By Voices will be headlining Saturday’s event which will also include sets from Bill Callahan, The Feelies, Woods, Pachyman, Myriam Gendron, The Reds, Pinks & Purples and DJ Jocelyn Romo. Waxahatchee will be headlining Sunday’s event which includes performances from Sun Ra Arkestra, Medeski Martin Duo, Mind Maintenance, Laraaji, Mary Lattimore, Bonny Doon and Tubby’s DJs.

Festival organizers explained that 2021 was full of uncertainty, as it was for many music industry professionals. The Covid-19 pandemic had forced many to postpone and cancel their in-person live events whether it be concerts or music festivals. Ultimately, the festival was able to take place in 2021 and was met with joy and excitement from the community who had missed out on the live music experience.

Speaking on the 2022 festival, organizers commented, “It’s with that gratitude in our hearts that we announce the 2022 Woodsist Festival: Two mellow days of music in the beautiful Hudson Valley, featuring local food vendors and plenty of room to stretch out. This year’s line-up is an eclectic mix of legends and luminaries.”

Waxahatchee has been included on multiple event lineups this year including the The First Waltz and Zona Music Festival alongside Jason Isbell, Beach House, Bleachers, Brittany Howard and more. Guided By Voices has also been featured on 2022 music festival lineups including Treefort and 80/35 alongside Father John Misty, Kim Gordon, Japanese Breakfast, Charli XCX and more.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer