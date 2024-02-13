Waxahatchee Shares Timeless New Song & Video “Bored”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2024 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, Waxahatchee has shared “Bored,” which is the new single from her new album, Tigers Blood, out on March 22 on ANTI- Records. The song comes with a rollicking video shot at Devil’s Backbone Tavern in Fischer, Texas and it was directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.

While speaking about her latest song, Waxahatchee said: “I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache. Writing from a place of happiness scares me. Too earnest. Anger scares me even more.

The artist adds: “I wrote ‘Bored’ about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and ‘Bored’ is the end result.”

Waxahatchee announced Tigers Blood last month with a video for “Right Back to It,” which Pitchfork named Best New Track, and Rolling Stone called the tune “an Americana burner full of tender twang.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer