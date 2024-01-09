Waxahatchee Announces New Album Tigers Blood For March 2024 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Right Back To It”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Waxahatchee, the solo project of Alabama-born and Kansas City-based Katie Crutchfield, is returning with her most confident and resilient album to date. Tigers Blood, is available for pre-order now and is due on March 22. The album sees Crutchfield emerge as a powerhouse that is forever dedicated to revisiting her wins and losses. But now the artist is arriving at revelations and she is not holding them back. Tigers Blood also finds Crutchfield folding new collaborators into her world, with performances on the album by MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy and Phil and Brad Cook.

Alongside the album announcement, Waxahatchee shares the single “Right Back To It” with a video directed by Corbett Jones & Nick Simonite. MJ Lenderman adds guitar and harmonic vocals to the track and the tune is a nod to country duets like Emmylou Harris & Gram Parsons that winds over a steadfast banjo from Phil Cook.



In the press release Crutchfield says “Right Back To It” was an early song that came together for Tigers Blood: “I wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when I was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow. I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story. I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Tigers Blood Track List

1. 3 Sisters

2. Evil Spawn

3. Ice Cold

4. Right Back To It

5. Burns Out At Midnight

6. Bored

7. Lone Star Lake

8. Crimes Of The Heart

9. Crowbar

10. 365

11. The Wolves

12. Tigers Blood