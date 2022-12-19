Wynonna Judd Announces Supporting Artists For 2023 “The Judds: The Final Tour” In Celebration Of Naomi Judd’s Legacy

Home News Roy Lott December 19th, 2022 - 7:39 PM

Country music icon Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans. The first 11-date run of the arena tour will see Judd perform the greatest hits of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s brightest stars – joining her for the 2023 run including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker. Martina McBride will be returning as a very special guest on all of the upcoming tour dates. The tour was initially announced in April 2022, shortly before her mother Naomi Judd tragically passed away.

“What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” says Wynonna. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

See the current list of tour dates below. Tickets for special shows are available now at TheJudds.com

The Judds: The Final Tour 2023 Dates :

01/26 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *

01/28 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena *

01/29 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Arena *

02/02 — Tulsa, OK. @ BOK Center ^

02/03 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

02/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena ^

02/09 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha %

02/10 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at THE MARK %

02/11 — Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center %

02/16 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #

02/17 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena #

02/18 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum #

02/23 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena **

02/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena **

02/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood **

* – w/ Ashley McBryde

^ – w/ Kelsea Ballerini

% – w/ Little Big Town

# – w/ Tanya Tucker

** – w/ Brandi Carlile