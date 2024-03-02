Angel Olsen, Afghan Whigs, Lucinda Williams & More Featured On New Lou Reed Tribute Album For April 2024 Release

Home News Brent Bassig March 2nd, 2024 - 7:28 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today, a tribute album was announced, and it’s set to be released on April 2nd for Lou Reed who would’ve been 82 on Saturday March 2. It features Lou Reed covers from artists by Angel Olsen, Afghan Whigs, Lucinda Williams & many more artists. This was done to honor the legacy of Lou Reed.

The album is called “The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed.” The tribute album includes all twelve songs and features all artists doing a cover of the late singer. On track eleven, Rosanne Cash sings Magician. Lucinda Williams sings Legendary Hearts on track nine in the album.

The album also features other Lou Reed classics, including “I’m waiting for the man”, “Perfect Day”, “Walk On The Wild Side” , and even “Coney Island Baby.” One of the song that will be in the album, is “I’m Waiting For The Man,” was released today. It was covered by Keith Richard. Keith Richard said about the song and the legacy of Lou Reed that “To me, Lou stood out.” “It’s also important to American music and all music.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5NcJvi5TYEk?si=dlo-ZPVxyaq3cr0X” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed

1. Keith Richards – I’m Waiting for the Man 04:14

2. Maxim Ludwig , Angel Olsen – I Can’t Stand It

3. Rufus Wainwright – Perfect Day

4. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – I’m So Free

5. Bobby Rush – Sally Can’t Dance

6. Rickie Lee Jones – Walk on the Wild Side

7. The Afghan Whigs – I Love You, Suzanne

8. Mary Gauthier – Coney Island Baby

9. Lucinda Williams – Legendary Hearts

10. Automatic – New Sensations

11. Rosanne Cash – Magician

12. Brogan Bentley – The Power of the Heart