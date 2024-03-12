Waxahatchee Shares Stunning New Single & Video “365”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 1:27 PM

Waxahatchee’s newest release “365” is an ode to country and indie arrangements everywhere. This single comes from the upcoming album, Tigers Blood, which will be released on March 22nd. The album has twelve songs with “365” being the tenth track. Waxahatchee has already released “Right Back To It” and “Bored,” the fourth and sixth tracks on Tigers Blood.

With the release of the single, Waxahatchee has also released a music video for “365.” It begins with the lead singer, Katie Crutchfield, strolling through what seems to be an abandoned building of sorts. The golden sunset emanates through the array of windows onto the singer and lights a path for her to walk. Her light blue dress draws the viewer’s attention to her and contrasts nicely against the white walls behind her. About halfway through the video, Waxahatchee’s singer finds a rundown platform and begins singing atop it. The camera falls backward, exposing the rest of the room to the viewer. Light peaks through the windows creating beautiful highlights around the artist. Crutchfield then relocates to a different and less-lit section of this room, standing still as the camera fades to black.

The upcoming release of Tigers Blood will be paired with a world tour during the spring and summer of this year and listening parties starting on March 21st. The world tour will begin on April 18th in Kansas City, MO, and end on September 8th in Philadelphia, PA.

