Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album Barn For December 2021

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced a new album called Barn set for release on December 10th via Reprise. In addition to their announcement, it has also been announced that subscribers to the Neil Young Archive can hear a preview of the album featuring the lead single “Song of the Seasons.” The song is the first track on Barn, and according to Young, “It’s the oldest song on the record, written about this time last year.” Subscribers can listen to the song here.

The album comes after Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s latest collaboration named Colorado, which mxdwn writer Armin Whisler reviewed: “It’s an evident fact that Young brings in the lads from Crazy Horse when his songwriting takes a harder rock edge because his solo stuff without them has always been more acoustic and folk-influenced. The first impression one gets upon listening to Colorado is that Young has still got it. His distinct trembly voice sounds like it hasn’t aged a day…Overall, Young and Crazy Horse have created a solid release that will fit nicely into their extensive discography. It’s hardly a groundbreaking work, but anything these two longtime collaborators team up on will be miles better than many albums released today.”

The 10-track release due out in December was produced by Neil Young and Niko Bolas, with mastering provided by Chris Bellman. It is not known whether the duo will tour this album, especially in light of Young’s opposition to concerts during the pandemic, citing them as “super-spreader events” according to consequence.net.

Barn Tracklist:

01. Song of the Seasons

02. Heading West

03. Change Ain’t Never Gonna

04. Canerican

05. Shape of You

06. They Might Be Lost

07. Human Race

08. Tumblin’ thru the Years

09. Welcome Back

10. Don’t Forget Love