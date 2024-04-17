Pearl Jam Shares Dynamic New Single “Wreckage”

Home News Bella Rothman April 17th, 2024 - 6:47 PM

Photography by Alyssa Fried

With a new album set the release Friday, Pearl Jam has put out single “Wreckage” to excite fans about there twelfth studio album. Dark Matter is set to be some of the bands best work in decades.

“Dark Matter is many things. Its thrilling. Its moving. It’s surprising. It’s a band still operating at the peak of their powers” Kerrang magazine commented.

The slow- tempo rock song has a strong lead guitar and lively drumbeat giving it that classic rock ballad feel fans enjoy from the band. With Eddie Vedder on lead vocals, the songs explore themes of survival and life throughout cynical lyrics.

Singing “That I no longer give a f**k who is wrong and who’s right/ This game of winner takes all, and all means nothing left/ Spoils go the victor, and the other left for dead/” the band explores what it means to survive in a skillfully crafted metaphor for life and the passing of time.

Stone Gossard, guitarist for the band, comments about Wreckage saying “I’ve been playing along with the song to relearn it and I’m really looking forward to playing it live. It’s a really powerful lyric and I think we did a really great job of taking something and really pushing it to its limit.”

This is the third tease of Dark Matter fans have received and the last before the highly anticipated album is unveiled. First dropping the title song “Dark Matter” in February and following with “Running” toward the end of March, “Wreckage” is further proof that the album will not disappoint.